Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 4,938 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 323.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,752,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,618 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,409 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

