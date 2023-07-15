Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $214.94 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

