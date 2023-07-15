Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.30 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,713,000 after acquiring an additional 218,684 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,253,000 after acquiring an additional 50,544 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,605,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ICE opened at $117.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average of $106.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

