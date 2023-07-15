Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Boosted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $567,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

