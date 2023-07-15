Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

NYSE WEC opened at $91.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average of $92.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

