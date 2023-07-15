Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 175 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $243.18 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.90 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.70.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.