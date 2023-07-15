Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,837 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $115.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.15 and its 200 day moving average is $128.08. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.62 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.