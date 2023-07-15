DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.78.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA stock opened at $296.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.64 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

