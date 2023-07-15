Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $165.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.