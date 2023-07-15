Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,632 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

