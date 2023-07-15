Arizona State Retirement System Has $44.60 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $44,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,493,000 after buying an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after buying an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE VZ opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.