Arizona State Retirement System Buys 106,017 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,017 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of MNST opened at $57.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

