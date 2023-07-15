Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $228.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $229.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.