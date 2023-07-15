Aspiriant LLC Purchases 384 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Stock Up 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

ABBV stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

