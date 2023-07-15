Strs Ohio Acquires 31,163 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,163 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Workday were worth $18,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,328 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,163,000 after purchasing an additional 413,759 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $223.91 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $230.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.69 and a 200 day moving average of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.39, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at $30,804,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

