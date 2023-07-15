Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,780 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Aflac worth $126,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 0.5 %

AFL stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.01. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $53.75 and a one year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

