Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 727 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,925,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $961,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.16. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $239.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

