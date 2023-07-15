NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PFE opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.