Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 264 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in ONEOK by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in ONEOK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average of $64.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

