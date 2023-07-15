Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 46,626 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,626 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Nucor worth $136,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $166.77 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $102.86 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.44.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

