Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.16. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

