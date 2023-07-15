Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $166.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.74. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.44.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

