Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 620 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $136.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

