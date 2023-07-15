Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $166.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.74. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.44.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

