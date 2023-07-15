Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $268,659,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 569,257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after purchasing an additional 346,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after acquiring an additional 286,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $228.79 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $229.57. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.22 and its 200 day moving average is $197.10.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

