General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of General Dynamics worth $161,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after buying an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Shares of GD stock opened at $215.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

