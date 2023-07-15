Caprock Group LLC Buys 219 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $54.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

