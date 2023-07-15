Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PFE opened at $36.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

