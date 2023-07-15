Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 96,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after buying an additional 42,578 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $223.91 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $230.62. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Workday Company Profile



Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

