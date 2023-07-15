FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 65,976 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,959,940,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

NYSE O opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.76. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11.

The business also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

