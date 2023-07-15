Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wolfe Research from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DAL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.97.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.26 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,533.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.26 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $697,533.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

