Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,944 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 454,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,941 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $464.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.20 and a 200 day moving average of $466.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

