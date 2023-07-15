Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.69 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1,509.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $302.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.38.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.