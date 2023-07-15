Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,929 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

