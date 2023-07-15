Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,331 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,023 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

