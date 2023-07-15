Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,965 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

