Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

