Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 1,157 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:VMW opened at $156.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.54.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMW. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

