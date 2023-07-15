Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 77 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,367,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,866,000 after purchasing an additional 370,589 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,880,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,549,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,380,000 after purchasing an additional 269,370 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST opened at $385.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $359.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $389.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WST. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

