Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,049 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $281.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $891.83 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.16.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.