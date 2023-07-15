Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.11 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

