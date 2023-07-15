Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

