5,608 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

G opened at $39.23 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $1,425,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,166,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $1,425,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,166,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,836,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,586,345.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,144 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,645 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

