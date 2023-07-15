The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 57.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $326.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.15 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

