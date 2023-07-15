Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.