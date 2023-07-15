Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 483.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,855 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.4 %

F stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ford Motor's revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on F shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

