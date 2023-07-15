FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $298,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Marriott International by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $487,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 156.9% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $189.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.69.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

