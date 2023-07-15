Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 122.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $414.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.12. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $293.18 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.10.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

