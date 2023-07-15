Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 13,954 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 268.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,152 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $173.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.74. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.65.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

