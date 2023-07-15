Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.62.

Shares of LULU opened at $380.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.99 and a 200-day moving average of $342.89. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

